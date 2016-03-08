Revealed: When do Inter meet Wanda Nara to discuss a new contract for Icardi

Serie A giants Inter Milan have planned a new day for discussing terms over a new contract with Mauro Icardi.The Argentine has been stalling over new contract deals with the nerazzurri and the club haven't met his objectives of the wages he wants in the new deal. Talks though, are still ongoing.Tuttosport say that Wanda Nara and the Inter executives will meet again at the end of the transfer window to discuss terms of a new contract, as they look to end up on an agreement.