Revealed: When Ibrahimovic will reply to AC Milan's offer
17 October at 10:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on his way back to Milan. This is a rumour that has been circulating around the media for some time now and the player himself, his agent, as well as Milan representatives Leonardo and Maldini, have not closed the doors to a possible return to return of the Swedish giant to the San Siro.
Now, Italian media have arrived with when Ibrahimovic's response to Milan's offer is likely to arrive. According to Sky Sports, the interest is indeed strong from the Rossoneri. Ibrahimovic will assess the proposal and will have to give his answer by mid-December when the feasibility of the operation will be understood.
The 37-year-old has already played for the club from 2010 until 2012, before leaving to PSG. In 85 matches for Milan, Zlatan scored 56 goals and assisted another 24, leading the team to the Serie A title in 2010/11 and the Italian Super Cup.
