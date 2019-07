Juventus remain very interest in Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, who impressed many this past season. However, thus far, La Viola have seemed reluctant to sell the youngster, though this could soon change.

In the coming days, in fact, there will be a decisive meeting between the club and Chiesa to decide the future of the player. Only after then will Juve be able to know which strategy to use, having already reached an agreement with the winger.