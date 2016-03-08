Revealed: When Milan could sell Donnarumma to PSG
28 June at 18:30AC Milan are preparing to sell Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in their attempts to balance the books and allow them a more hefty budget to spend on players this summer.
Reports from Sky Sport in the past few days suggested that PSG were preparing a first offer of 20 million euros plus Alphonse Areola for the Italian's signature; a deal which would likely rejected by the Rossoneri out of hand.
However, Sky are now reporting that Milan are preparing to say goodbye to their starlet as soon as next week - as the club prepare to offload Donnarumma to increase their budget for the rest of the summer market.
PSG will likely make an improved offer in the coming days in their attempts to sign Donnarumma but it is yet to be disclosed just how much the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to offer to sign the Milan keeper.
