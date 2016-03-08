Revealed: When Milan will meet Raiola for Donnarumma renewal

In the spring, they will sit down with the player's agent, Mino Riola, to discuss the contract extension. The current deal expires in 2021, which means that the management can't be too lazy on the matter. Most likely, the tough factor to solve will be the salary.

Gigio Donnarumma's future is yet to be written. Even though the goalkeeper wants to stay at AC Milan, there have been no negotiations on the renewal yet. However, the Rossoneri have it all under control, having made a clear plan for the youngster.