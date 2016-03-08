Revealed: When will AC Milan have Caldara back to fitness

01 February at 18:55
AC Milan and the club's manager Rino Gattuso are very close to getting their summer signing Mattia Caldara back to full fitness.

The Italian joined the club from Juventus in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci rejoin Juve in a deal that saw Gonzalo Higuain join Milan and Caldara head to the rossoneri on a permanent basis.

Tuttosport report that Caldara is set to be back for selection in late February as he continues his recovery from an achilles tendon rupture.

