Revealed: When will AC Milan have Caldara back to fitness

AC Milan and the club's manager Rino Gattuso are very close to getting their summer signing Mattia Caldara back to full fitness.The Italian joined the club from Juventus in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci rejoin Juve in a deal that saw Gonzalo Higuain join Milan and Caldara head to the rossoneri on a permanent basis.Tuttosport report that Caldara is set to be back for selection in late February as he continues his recovery from an achilles tendon rupture.