Revealed: When will Sarri arrive in London to finalize Chelsea move
24 June at 10:35Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly set to arrive in London on Monday ahead of finalizing a switch to Chelsea.
The Blues finished fifth in the Premier League last season behind Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. This came a season after Antonio Conte won the Premier League title with Chelsea in his debut season. With Conte all but set to get the axe, Maurizio Sarri is being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.
MediaSet report that Sarri will arrive in London on Monday to finalize a Chelsea move.
He will also define the path that the club will follow and will lay down plans for how the club will go about transfers in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Italian will sign a Blues contract and Roman Abramovich too is expected to present during the signing. The Premier League club will also negotiate an agreement with Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis to free Sarri.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
