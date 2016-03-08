Revealed: Where will Sarri live as Chelsea manager?
25 June at 13:15Former Napoli manager and would-be Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will reportedly live inside the Chelsea sports center once he takes charge of the Stamford Bridge based side.
Sarri joined Napoli as the club's boss in the summer of 2015 from fellow Serie A side Empoli. Since then, the Italian has gained a fair share of rave reviews. He nearly won the Scudetto title last season, but Juventus managed to win the title for the record seventh consecutive season.
The Daily Mail report that with Sarri set to take over at Stamford Bridge, the Italian will live inside the Chelsea sports center in London.
The facility is located 20 kilometres south of London at a place called Cobham and Sarri isn't the first manager to live there.
The sports center has a housing unit with independent gardens, along with fields, gyms and offices. Chelsea are set to make an announcement about Sarri's capture imminently.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
