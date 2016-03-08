Revealed: Which defender will leave Chelsea in January

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea is currently overfilled with central defenders and not all of them are getting sufficient game time, which could lead to some departures from the club already in January, as some players are building an almost undisputed position under the former Napoli man.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Brazilian centre-back David Luiz will begin talks regarding a contract renewal with the club soon. The player has been a vital part of Sarri's Chelsea and it does not look like it will change in the near future.



Luiz has formed a reliable partnership with Antonio Rudiger at the back, while Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen are mostly stuck on the bench and get only occasional game time in cup competitions. This development could lead to the departure of one of the two.



Christensen has not appeared for Chelsea in the Premier League this season so far and has only featured in the Europa League fixtures and the League Cup. Cahill's situation is similar, with the difference that the Englishman has collected at least 21 Premier League minutes.