Revealed: Which English club has made an offer for Beppe Marotta?
05 October at 15:30Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to appoint Beppe Marotta as their CEO, following the departure of Ivan Gazidis to AC Milan.
The former Juventus CEO announced a shocking decision to leave the Old Lady following the club's 3-1 win over Napoli this past weekend. He has been linked with a move to Inter and Napoli, but he has denied reports linking him with a post at FIGC.
Italian outlet Tuttosport reveal that Arsenal are interested in signing Marotta and they have even made an offer for the former Sampdoria and Juventus CEO.
The outlet state that Arsenal have offered the Italian a salary of 3.5 million euros in an attempt to lure him to London, but it is unlikely that Marotta accepts the offer as he is already in talks with Inter to join the nerazzurri management.
Manchester United have also been linked with Marotta, as they look to restructure the club's management and Napoli too have drawn links with him over the past few days and ever since he announced his decision to leave the bianconeri.
