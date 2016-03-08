Marchisio's agent reveals truth about Juventus exit, reveals AC Milan snub
11 October at 12:30Claudio Marchisio left Juventus after an entire career of service in the summer, leaving Italy entirely on a free transfer to join Russian Premier League side Zenit Saint Petersburg. Marchisio had contract offers from all over but eventually decided that Zenit would be his next destination.
Stefano Marchisio, the father and agent of Claudio, spoke to Tuttosport, to whom he revealed more about his son’s time at Juventus and revealed that Milan made a mega-offer for Marchisio in 2017 but Claudio wanted to finish his career at Juventus:
“My son and I remain the first supporters of Juventus, we do not lose a game. We hope to celebrate the Champions League as in 1996: by fans. Claudio, then, has many friends in the locker room: with the old guard is in constant contact, especially with Barzagli.
“There are no regrets about how things went. Three years ago Claudio could have gone elsewhere to earn more: in 2017 he said no to Milan that offered him a double salary because his desire was to close his career in Juventus, the team of his heart. Things change in football: I understand the Juventus management's decision to rejuvenate the squad. A bit 'of nostalgia there is from Claudio, was still at Juventus probably would be the happiest man on earth. But we turned the page and Claudio is very happy with his new life.”
