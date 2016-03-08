Revealed: Which Juventus player Man United asked in return for Pogba last summer
04 November at 17:50Paul Pogba will return to Turin on Wednesday evening, but he will do it as an opponent in the Champions League clash between Juventus and Manchester United, with the Frenchman, whose relationship with Jose Mourinho is not ideal, to say the least, being linked to the Bianconeri on a regular basis by various news outlets.
And according to Gianluca di Marzio from Sky Sports, Juventus tried to bring Pogba back to the club in the last days of the last summer transfer window.
A very difficult attempt, given the firm intention of United not to give up its midfield star, one of the most representative players of the team who cost over 100 million euros only two seasons ago.
The English club responded it clearly: to sell Pogba, the Red Devils' management would have asked Juventus to give them a player deemed irreplaceable by Allegri: Miralem Pjanic. Without any surprises, the suggestion was refused by the Turin-based club.
