Real Madrid choose Ronaldo replacement
16 September at 10:15Real Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo this summer without signing any real replacement. The likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé were linked with joining the Bernabeu hierarchy but Florentino did not sign any superstar to replace the Portuguese ace.
According to the Spanish media, Florentino Perez had already decided who Ronaldo's successor would be.
Real Madrid, in fact, has decided to give Marcos Asensio more room within the club. This is seemingly the reason why Real Madrid didn't sign anyone to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer as they replaced him internally. Asensio is now ready for a bigger role at Real Madrid.
Asensio is one of Europe's most exciting talents. The Spaniard came close to joining Barcelona and Tottenham before he moved to Real Madrid and now he is one of the potential cracks of the future with both Real Madrid and the Spain national team that rely on this talented 22-year-old to build a new era of successes.
