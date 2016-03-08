Revealed: which players Juve and Real can offer in potential Pogba swap deal

However, the player won't be cheap, as it's likely that Man Utd will request around €80-100m for their star. Therefore, both Juventus and Real Madrid, who are the two most likely destinations, are starting to look at potential technical counterparts they can include, as pointed out by Corriere Della Sport

The Bianconeri are willing to include Douglas Costa as a technical counterpart, while also bumping up the offer with cash. In the past, the Brazilian has been linked with the Red Devils, and it seems a move could finally materialize.

As for Real Madrid, they are willing to offer one of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in return for Paul Pogba, thus making it a straight swap.

Paul Pogba's future is yet to be decided, though it doesn't look like it will be at Man Utd. The Frenchman is reportedly looking for a new adventure to start the upcoming season with, and he's certainly not lacking suitors.