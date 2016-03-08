Revealed: which Real Madrid star is happy for Ronaldo exit
13 September at 16:25In July, Cristiano Ronaldo finally left Real Madrid, joining Juventus in a €110million deal. The move sent shockwaves through the footballing world, as Serie A once again rears its head at the top of the league list. Juventus will be pushing to claim the Champions League with the help of their new man, whilst Real Madrid are left looking slightly weaker.
A lot of Madrid players wished their teammate luck in his new endeavours but recent interviews suggest that not everyone was as sad to see Ronaldo move on as one might expect. Speaking to Don Balon, Madrid youngster Marco Asensio said:
“I found out later, they asked me about Cristiano in a mixed area and I did not know why, then I asked him on the bus and he said: 'I have not said anything ...' But, well ... I do not know if it was magnified. The press interpreted at that moment that he was going to leave but at that moment I did not think about anything other than celebrating my second Champions League in a row, then we said goodbye to the holidays with a message and that's it.”
