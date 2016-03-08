Revealed: Which two players Conte would want at Real Madrid in January

03 November at 19:45
Spanish outlet ABC reveal that former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte would demand for Mauro Icardi and Nicolas Otamendi, if he takes over at the Los Blancos in the coming few days.

The outlet states that Conte would demand full autonomy of transfers when he takes over at Real and that's something which Florentino Perez would be reluctant to give.

But if Conte does take charge of Real, he would want Icardi and Otamendi as new signings in the January transfer window.

