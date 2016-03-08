Roma's strategy for Alisson revealed as Chelsea prepare bid for Liverpool target
04 June at 10:20Serie A giants Roma are eyeing replacements for Alisson, with the Brazilian set to move away from the giallorossi this summer.
Alisson has become one of best goalkeepers in Europe because his impressive performances for Roma over the last two seasons. This season, he appeared in 37 Serie A games, impressing a lot in goal.
Chelsea have been the latest team to have drawn links with the stopper this summer and have even made an offer for him in the last few days. Liverpool and Real Madrid too have drawn constant links with the former Internacional keeper.
Corriere dello Sport report that Rome are eyeing Alex Meret and Rui Patricio as replacements for Alisson.
Sporting's Rui Patricio has been told to be close to a move to Napoli and Meret has been a target for a lot of other Serie A clubs too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
