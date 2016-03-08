Italian outlet Il Sole 24 Ore can reveal the names of four men who interested in buying AC Milan this summer.After Yonghong Li took over in the summer of 2016, Milan have failed to impress and haven't really taken off. The club finished sixth in the Serie A last season and sacked Vincenzo Montella in November, 2017 only to bring in former legendary midfielder Rino Gattuso.Il Sole 24 Ore reveal the names of four names who are interested in buying the club, with Li struggling to pay a 32 million euros capital fund and seeking partners in the investment.One of them is Tilman Fertita, who is the current owner of American basketball side Houston Rockets. Rocco Commisso is another one and currently is a majority stake holder in New York Cosmos.Crystal Palace part-owner Joshua Harris is another interested candidate along with James Dolan, the owner of basketball team NY Knicks.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)