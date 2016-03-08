Revealed: Who is closer to signing Brescia starlet Tonali between Juventus and Inter
03 December at 17:30Both Juventus and Inter are keen to sign Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, and a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today has revealed which club is closer to signing the 19-year-old Italian.
The report details how the Bianconeri have had more contact with Brescia president Massimo Cellini for the player, and now they are favoured over Inter to sign the exciting midfielder, who is often compared to a former Juventus star, Andrea Pirlo.
Apollo Heyes
