Revealed: who is Conte’s new Pogba at Inter

With Antonio Conte set to be announced as new Inter coach, the Nerazzurri leadership is working to satisfy his during the transfer market.



Both Edin Dzeko and Lukaku are rumoured in the attack, while for the midfield they dream of Nicolò Barella from Cagliari for 33 million euros and two Primavera.



According to 'Corriere dello Sport', Inter also consider the purchase of what many consider the 'new Pogba', Lucien Agoume from Sochaux.



Agoume’s contract expires in June 2020 and the managing director Beppe Marotta managed to wrestle him from the French club for about 4.5 million euros. The seventeen-year-old could be aggregated right away to the first team, to join Antonio Conte for preseason.



