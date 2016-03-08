Real Madrid players have expressed their opinion on who should be their next Coach, and it’s a bit of a shocker.

The Merengues’ manager, Zinedine Zidane, stepped down late last week after securing a third-straight Champions League title, the likes of which hadn’t been seen since the glory days of Ajax and Bayern Munich in the 70s.

​According to Don Balon, the Galacticos don’t want Mauricio Pochettino anymore. Rather, they want Jurgen Klopp, and Sergio Ramos is actively lobbying to ensure that the German moves to Madrid.

Klopp Coached Liverpool to an unsuccessful stint in the final, being beaten 3-1 by Real thanks to two goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius and an unbelievable Gareth Bale effort.

Don Balon believe that Real’s players like how Klopp wants his players to perform on the pitch, and his mentality. Yet the defensive issues seen this season need addressing, and the German may not be the best man for the job.