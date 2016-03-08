Revealed: Who would Ronaldo like to see on Juventus' bench
22 May at 10:45The casting for the new Juventus coach is in full swing, with numerous names circulating in the media about Massimiliano Allegri's potential replacement at the Allianz Stadium. Everyone awaits with interest, even the star of the team Cristiano Ronaldo, who would obviously like the new coach to meet his needs.
CR7 will surely not choose the new manager but it is easy to foresee that an unwelcome name will not be chosen. Ronaldo was happy with Allegri but he expects more personality and a more offensive approach, especially in the Champions League.
His favourite for the bench would be Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he won Real Madrid's tenth Champions League trophy in 2018, according to Corriere dello Sport. However, it is impossible for Napoli to let him go.
Another popular name is that of Zinedine Zidane, who returned to the Los Blancos in March. In the end, however, the solution will likely e Italian, with Maurizio Sarri currently favoured over Lazio's Simone Inzaghi in the race.
