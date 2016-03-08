Revealed: Why Atletico's Diego Simeone says 'no' to Inter offer for Vrsaljko
15 July at 15:15Diego Simeone blocks everything. The Atlético Madrid coach with along with sporting director Andrea Berta gave a first no to a loan offer with a right of redemption for Sime Vrsaljko formulated by Inter in these hours: a loan of 5 million with redemption already set at 20 for the Croatian outside back, who has been a protagonist at the World Cup. A proposal is not necessary to get the go-ahead from Madrid. The reason is soon to be said.
Simeone in fact gave a clear line with the leadership of Atlético: Vrsaljko only goes away for 30 million and outright, no formulas without compulsory redemptions because otherwise it keeps Sime with him in Madrid more than willingly.
'If I have to give up Vrsaljko it will have to equal cash and reinvestment', Cholo's signal is strong and clear. And he raises a wall for Inter, who are still pursuing Vrsaljko but in continuous contact also for Darmian and Zappacosta.
Vrsalkko will suit up for Croatia in the World Cup final against France.
