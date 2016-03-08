Revealed: Why Cavani can return to Napoli next summer

According to Corriere dello Sport, Edinson Cavani could return to Napoli next summer. There is no negotiation set, but there is the willingness of the parties to discuss it. On the occasion of the Champions League, Cavani and De Laurentiis hugged each other and did so before many curious eyes. Thus raising the emotion of millions of people who want the return of Cavani to the San Paolo.



The Napoli president also specified: "The doors for him [Cavani] will always be open, but the salary should be reduced." Cavani did not stay cold in front of the reception of his former fans in the 1-1 draw between PSG and Napoli. The manifestations of affection stunned him.