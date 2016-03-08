Revealed: Why Ceballos could choose AC Milan over Tottenham

AC Milan have two transfer market priorities: a central defender and a midfielder. The casting for the midfield department is very open and several names are considered. However, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the number one track leads to Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos.



A fascinating, convincing but at the same time very complicated hypothesis. The player will leave Madrid and he would prefer to join a club playing in the Champions League, with Tottenham reportedly one of the leading candidates to acquire his services.



However, Milan are ready to offer Ceballos a leading role and involve the player at the club. In this sense, the face and words of Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban could make the difference. The next 10 days could be decisive and will very likely determine the midfielder's next destination, as he seeks continuity and belief in his qualities after Zidane made it clear that he does not count on him as a protagonist.