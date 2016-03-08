Revealed: Why Chelsea transfer ban hinders Milan's hope for Bakayoko purchase

When Tiemoue Bakayoko signed for AC Milan on loan in the summer; nobody knew or expected what was to come in the following months. The French midfielder has looked like a revitalised player under Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan; putting in consistent and solid performances for the Rossoneri. Furthermore, Chelsea have been given a transfer ban, which, unless their appeal is successful, means they will not be able to sign players for the next two transfer windows.Bakayoko signed for Milan on a €5m loan with a €35m option-to-buy; the buy-out rather high due to Milan's hopes to obtain a discount, given Bakayoko's poor performances for Chelsea. However, now that Chelsea could be unable to sign players for over a year, the addition of Bakayoko back to their squad would be an important one and, therefore, the Blues will not be willing to give the Rossoneri a discount on the Frenchman.Therefore, if Milan wish to sign Bakayoko permanently, his total cost will be €40m, which could cause the club some problems in regards to the financial fair play regulations. Milan may want to strengthen other parts of their side in the summer and because the club no longer wish to be considered a 'selling club'; they will have to be picky in their choice of summer signings.

