Revealed: Why Dalot’s Man Utd move is good news for Juventus
09 June at 15:40According to the latest reports from several Italian and Spanish media outlets, Juventus are in with a very good chance of signing Valencia right-back João Cancelo during this summer’s transfer window.
The Portugal international impressed last season while on loan at Inter, but the Nerazzurri are unable to finance a deal to keep him in Milan due to their ongoing issues with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
Manchester United were previously rumoured to be interested in signing the former Benfica youth product though, having already completed a deal to take Diogo Dalot to Old Trafford, it is highly unlikely that they will pursue another right-sided full-back.
Meanwhile, Cancelo has rejected the chance to join newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, hence it looks increasingly likely that he will be snapped up by the Bianconeri, where he is viewed by many key figures as an ideal long-term replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
