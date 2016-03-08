Revealed: Why Dybala to Inter still is a possibility
25 May at 15:30Paulo Dybala leaving Juventus is still a possibility, despite the words of the Argentinan in which he confirmed his desire to stay at the club. However, a lot will depend on the Bianconeri.
As reported by Corriere dello Torino, Dybala has many suitors and after the economic effort made to sign Ronaldo, Juve cannot afford another summer in the red. Due to this, at least one big departure will be necessary and Dybala is one of the players that could be sacrificed.
The attacker no longer has a suitcase in his hand but Juventus will carefully evaluate the proposals. At Continassa they are convinced that sooner or later even a proposal from the former Bianconeri director Giuseppe Marotta will arrive.
After signing Dybala during his time at Juve, Marotta would like to bring him to the San Siro and make him the protagonist of the new Inter Milan cycle under the leadership of Antonio Conte.
Go to comments