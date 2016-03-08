Revealed: Why former Fiorentina star didn't swap shirts with Messi
23 June at 16:45Croatian star Ante Rebic has revealed why he didn't swap shirts with Lionel Messi after the Argentina's 3-0 loss to Croatia recently.
Rebic was the first goalscorer in a game that saw Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic score a goal each in the second half, after Willy Caballero's error in front of goal had handed the former Fiorentina man Rebic to hand Croatia the lead.
In an interview that Rebic gave to Goal.com, he revealed why he didn't swap shirts with Messi. He said: "To be honest, I wanted to get Messi's jersey for my friend, who is a big fan of Leo."
"But the Argentines made such a bad impression on me that I gave up on asking Messi for his jersey. Honestly, I expected much more. At least of those players from the Premier League, who are used to a high tempo and duels. You saw Nicolas Otamendi - in the fourth minute Mandzukic passed by him and he was rolling on the floor."
"I am disappointed by their behaviour and lack of fair play, not to mention how they provoked us. An athlete should know how to deal with defeat."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
