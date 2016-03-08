Revealed: Why Giampaolo chose Bonaventura over Leao
05 October at 20:30According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, the reason behind Marco Giampaolo choosing Giacomo Bonaventura over Rafael Leao is purely technical.
Bonaventura starts for the Rossoneri over the Portuguese forward and the reports indicate that there are not fitness or injury concerns behind this decision.
Bonaventura has recently returned from injury and will be hoping to make the difference to give his side the three points.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments