Revealed: Why Jack Rodwell may not join Roma after all
27 October at 09:45In recent days, bizarre speculation has grown over a potential move for English midfielder Jack Rodwell to Serie A side AS Roma. Roma are in dire need of midfield additions to help with squad depth and, as the 28-year-old is a free agent, he would provide an emergency option for the Giallorossi to cope until January when they can spend money on a proper signing.
However, it is not just Rodwell that has been linked with a shock move to the club but Austrian-born Liechtenstein international Marcel Buchel; another free agent last having played for Empoli. It has been made clear that the Giallorossi would not sign both and that just one of these players may join the club.
This being said, neither are set in stone to take place. Il Tempo suggest that Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is reflecting with head coach Paulo Fonseca on any potential deal and that there is an underlying belief that neither can truly help the squad and therefore no deal for either may take place at all. Petrachi looks to be convinced that either midfielder can truly add to the team, which appears somewhat unlikely.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments