Revealed: Why Jorginho preferred Chelsea over Man City
29 September at 11:50ESPN have revealed the reason why Italian star midfielder Jorginho prefered signing for Chelsea instead of Manchester City this past summer.
While Jorginho was very close to joining Man City this past summer, but Chelsea took advantage of delays in the deal and ended up striking a deal to sign the midfielder and former partenopei boss Maurizio Sarri.
ESPN have been told by Jorginho that Chelsea signing Sarri was one big reason for why Joringho chose to sign for the Blues instead of City. The outlet state that Sarri's presence at Chelsea means a lot to the midfielder and that was one big reason for why he joined the Stamford Bridge based side.
The Blues signed the Italian for a fee of 50 million euros and add-ons of 7 million euros and have seen Jorginho impress for them so far in the Premier League.
He has made six appearances in the Premier League so far, scoring on his debut against Huddersfield and has already shattered records for making most number of passes per game for his performances against West Ham and Newcastle.
