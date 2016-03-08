Revealed: Why Juventus chose to back out of Pellegrini signing
03 October at 12:15Lorenzo Pellegrini is currently experiencing a fine run of form for Roma, but not much was missing for the player's departure from the capital last summer, namely to Serie A rivals Juventus.
The former Sassuolo man was reportedly virtually locked up by the Bianconeri for 30 million, but the management of the Turin-based club chose to take a step back and focus the investments in the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo.
Pellegrini is a Roma youth product who, however, left the capital in 2015 to join Sassuolo, only to return back 'home' two years later.
Last season the 22-year-old midfielder featured in 37 matches across all competitions for the Giallorossi and registered 3 goals and 5 assists.
This season, Pellegrini is playing in a more advanced role, which is seemingly bringing the desired fruit to Di Francesco, who can exploit the technical qualities of the player at full potential.
