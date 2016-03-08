Revealed: Why Juventus will pay €1m to Man Utd for Ronaldo

Per the reports, it seems the fees are a part of the agreement that saw CR7 join Real Madrid from Man Utd in 2009. In other words, when Juventus signed the Portuguese star, they agreed to take responsibility for the fees.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, Juventus owe Manchester United €1m for Cristiano Ronaldo, as was revealed by the Bianconeri's financial records. In fact, it will be the second instalment from the Turin side.