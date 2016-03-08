Revealed: Why Kulusevski chose Juve over Inter

Dejan Kulusevski is on his way to Juventus. The player is currently on loan at Parma from Atalanta and is expected to join the Bianconeri after the end of the season.



Fabio Paratici reached an agreement on the basis of 35 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses and, according to Sky Sport, Inter also had a general agreement with Percassi's club but something else hindered the deal.



The player himself and his agent Stefano Sem were not convinced of the destination. The agent could not find an economic agreement with the Nerazzurri, while Kulusevski himself had his doubts about a possible inclusion in Conte's 3-5-2. Juventus took advantage and secured the player for next season.