Revealed: Why Man United have an advantage over Juventus in the De Ligt race
25 May at 11:30The name of Matthijs de Ligt is destined to be among the hottest in the next summer market. The Dutchman's move to Barcelona seemed almost certain, with the Blaugrana being in pole position for months, however, there has been sudden braking from agent Mino Raiola and now other teams are back in the running for the Ajax starlet.
Juventus are one of the clubs heavily interested in the captain of the Dutch champions, as it would be a move that would give guarantees not only for the present of the Bianconeri but also for the future, as De Ligt turns only 20 in August.
However, Manchester United are also strongly pursuing the player and, according to the Daily Star, the Red Devils have one particular advantage over Juventus in the race. The relations between the English club and Ajax' sporting director Edwin Van der Sar are fantastic, given the fact that the former goalkeeper won almost everything at the Old Trafford and thus could push for De Ligt's move to England.
Go to comments