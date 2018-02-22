Revealed: Why Man Utd and PSG could miss out on Juventus full-back
20 May at 11:25One of Manchester United’s main priorities ahead of this summer’s transfer window is to strengthen their options in the full-back department. Indeed, their lack of quality on both flanks was exposed once again last night as they lost the FA Cup final 1-0 against Chelsea.
The Red Devils have identified Juventus left-back Alex Sandro as a prime target, with several media outlets believing that the Bianconeri would be willing to sell him as long as someone matches their valuation.
However, an untimely long-term injury to Leonardo Spinazzola, as well as Kwadwo Asamoah’s imminent departure, may well prompt Juve to have a change of heart and opt to keep the Brazilian internationalist for another season.
Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ismaily is on Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici’s radar, but only time will tell whether they pursue their interest with a concrete offer. Regardless, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Alex Sandro will arrive at Old Trafford anytime soon.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments