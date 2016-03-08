Revealed: Why Marotta is leaving Juventus
30 September at 11:45It was announced yesterday evening that current Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta will be leaving the club. There has been much speculation as to why, with some suggesting that Marotta was eyeing up the open role of FIGC President. However, Il Corriere della Sera are reporting that Marotta anticipated his Juventus farewell:
“There was no more harmony with President Agnelli, I'm sorry, the decision was made, now it has to be announced, my name does no longer appear on the list of the club's board members.”
Therefore, it can be learnt that Marotta is leaving Juventus due to some sort of unfixable row or disagreement between Marotta and Juve’s president Agnelli. When asked about his replacement at Juventus, and if it would be Fabio Paratici, Juve’s sporting director, Marotta said: “I think it will be so.” This could put an end to speculation that Manchester United are considering a move to make Fabio Paratici their director of football.
