Revealed: Why Mihajlovic did not replace Conte at Juve despite being the top candidate

24 February at 13:45
Sinisa Mihajlovic was the first name for Juventus for the post-Conte era. This market background was revealed by Corriere dello Sport. According to the Roma-based paper, Agnelli had chosen Mihajlovic for the Bianconeri bench.

The manager, today at Bologna (then at Sampdoria) had given his green light after a meeting with Agnelli, Marotta, Nedved and Paratici. The offer was two years plus an option for a third.

The deal was done but then Conte initially changed his mind and decided to stay at Juventus. A month later, the former Juventus coach made another turnaround and decided to leave the Allianz Stadium.

After that, the Juventus management decided to focus on Massimiliano Allegri because at that point, Mihajlovic had agreed to continue at Sampdoria and Juventus did not want to get in the middle of the parties again.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Bologna
Juventus
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.