Revealed: Why Mihajlovic did not replace Conte at Juve despite being the top candidate

Sinisa Mihajlovic was the first name for Juventus for the post-Conte era. This market background was revealed by Corriere dello Sport. According to the Roma-based paper, Agnelli had chosen Mihajlovic for the Bianconeri bench.



The manager, today at Bologna (then at Sampdoria) had given his green light after a meeting with Agnelli, Marotta, Nedved and Paratici. The offer was two years plus an option for a third.



The deal was done but then Conte initially changed his mind and decided to stay at Juventus. A month later, the former Juventus coach made another turnaround and decided to leave the Allianz Stadium.



After that, the Juventus management decided to focus on Massimiliano Allegri because at that point, Mihajlovic had agreed to continue at Sampdoria and Juventus did not want to get in the middle of the parties again.