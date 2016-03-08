Revealed: why Napoli are going to miss out on Spurs defender

28 May at 18:45
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier’s move to Italian Serie A giants Napoli has fallen to go through, if the reports are to be believed in the English media.

As per the English tabloid The Sun, Napoli are in the market to buy a right-back but they want to invest in a young players from whom they can make profit in the future.

Another stumbling block in the proposed deal is Spurs’ valuation of the England international of £40 million, which the Italian club believe is out of their budget for someone who is already 28 and in moving towards the twilight of his career.
 

