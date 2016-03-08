Revealed: Why Neymar wants to return to Barcelona this summer
20 June at 15:45Spanish newspaper Sport have revealed as many as five reasons for why Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain to return to FC Barcelona this summer.
Reports have stated that the Catalans are keen on signing their former Brazilian superstar this summer, with the reliable Gerard Romero previously claiming that Barca are willing to swap Ousmane Dembele to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.
Sport say that one big reason for why Neymar wants to return is that he has realised his mistake. He finished 12th in the Ballon D'or standings and feels that at PSG, he is very far from winning the Champions League. That is poles apart from how things were at Barca- where he came up with brilliant performances every week.
The second reason is that he feels that instead of coming out of Lionel Messi's shadow to improve, it is better for him to learn from by playing with him to improve. From Messi, he wants to learn how to organize his life away from the pitch and improve on the pitch.
Neymar feels that joining Barcelona will help him regain his lost global value. Over the last two years- especially after the World Cup, Neymar's global value has fallen. Barcelona can help him regain that spot.
The fourth reasons pertains to the fact that Neymar wants to be happy again. Nasser Al-Khelaifi's comments have told him that he would rather line up with friends than at a place where he isn't happy.
The fifth reason is also a crucial one. It states that Neymar knows what happened with Ronaldinho and how his career came apart at the same age at Neymar currently is. The forward is keen to make sure that he doesn't follow the same path as Ronaldinho and feels that a place like Barcelona will help him do that.
Go to comments