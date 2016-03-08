Revealed: why Piatek didn't choose AC Milan number 9

AC Milan have announced the signing of Genoa star Krzysztof Piatek yesterday (READ HERE) but the Poland striker didn't pick up the Rossoneri's no.9 shirt, option to wear the number 19. According to  La Gazzetta dello Sport Piatek decided not to choose the number 9 because it doesn't bring good luck to AC Milan striker.

Pippo Inzaghi, in fact, was the last successful number 9 at the club. After his retirement, the likes of Pato, Matri, Fernando Torres, Mattia Destro, Luiz Adriano, Gianluca Lapadula, André Silva and Gonzalo Higuain wore the most iconic number for a striker but all of them failed to impress and were eventually sold by AC Milan.

