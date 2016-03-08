Revealed: Why Piatek's move to Napoli fell through before AC Milan transfer

Krzsystof Piatek scored a brace against Napoli yesterday at the San Siro to send AC Milan to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. The Rossoneri signed the attacker for 35 million this month from Genoa but before Leonardo made the move, Piatek was very close to another Serie A club.



According to Milannews.it, the Polish attacker was very close to Napoli. The Neapolitans, in the autumn, had reached a rough agreement with Genoa for his transfer to Napoli in the summer but the deal fell through because president De Laurentiis proposed a salary of a little over 600 thousand euros to the 23-year-old. This proposal is significantly lower than the 2 million that Milan guarantees Piatek today.