Revealed: Why Piatek's move to Napoli fell through before AC Milan transfer

30 January at 12:35
Krzsystof Piatek scored a brace against Napoli yesterday at the San Siro to send AC Milan to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. The Rossoneri signed the attacker for 35 million this month from Genoa but before Leonardo made the move, Piatek was very close to another Serie A club.

According to Milannews.it, the Polish attacker was very close to Napoli. The Neapolitans, in the autumn, had reached a rough agreement with Genoa for his transfer to Napoli in the summer but the deal fell through because president De Laurentiis proposed a salary of a little over 600 thousand euros to the 23-year-old. This proposal is significantly lower than the 2 million that Milan guarantees Piatek today. 

