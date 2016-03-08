The Argentine signed a new five-year deal with the North London side a few weeks ago, just before Zinedine Zidane announced that he was stepping away from the three-time Champions League finalists.

​Yet Pochettino - who has led the Lilywhites to three consecutive podium finishes in the Premier League - couldn’t take what many believe to be his dream job because it would mean betraying his values.

The former Espanyol Coach had this to say about his decision:

“The link now with Madrid is normal and I take it with all normality. I’m committed to Spurs and still have a long contract with them I just signed.





"I'm excited to go back to London," Pochettino continued. The project is exciting. I'm here now and the most important thing is the book. Recent reports from Spain claimed that Sergio Ramos and the Real Madrid locker room prefer Jurgen Klopp anyway.

“I understand the rumours, but that is life. I’m so happy with my new contract.

“What will happen tomorrow. I don’t know. But football is football and ends up putting everyone in their place.”