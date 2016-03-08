Revealed: why Real Madrid players don’t want Salah
03 June at 17:55
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has suddenly become a target of Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, although the main resistance to his signing comes from inside his own white locker room. Both the players and their coach, Zinedine Zidane, are ready to veto the arrival of the Egyptian.
As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are evaluating potentially signing the Egyptian, who was very cryptic about his future after the Champions League win with Liverpool: "right now, I can't talk about my future", a sentence which has fueled exit rumours.
However, the Real Madrid track seems impossible. In fact, We must remember that the Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, had a hard time after the UCL final last year, when Salah labelled him a "butcher" and being the "enemy of Islam", accusing him of having "intentionally injured" the striker.
As a result of this, the Bernabeu side players are not to keen on becoming teammates with Salah, while he doesn't fit into Zinedine Zidane's plans either.
