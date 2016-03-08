Revealed: Why Romagnoli refused Juventus last summer
09 February at 11:20AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is having a fine season so far and last summer he has also proved to be a real captain for the Rossoneri. According to Tuttosport, the defender was approach by Juventus but refused the offer. An important signal, which testifies his attachment to the club.
The recent rumours of Juventus' interest have not had an influence on him in the slightest. Romagnoli is fine at Milan and has no intention of changing the air. The club considers the captain a pillar of the technical reconstruction of the team. Romagnoli likes the role: he is one of the most listened to by the group but also one of the most experienced players in terms of matches played for the club.
His performances have grown, season after season. Above all, Romagnoli has grown in terms of leadership and management of the defence. In short, not only a leader with the captain's armband but also a technical leader, showing his qualities every week on Serie A pitches.
