Revealed: Why Ronaldo will not be disqualified for the UCL match against Ajax
19 March at 12:30Cristiano Ronaldo is under indictment for his controversial celebration in Juventus-Atletico. The decision will arrive this Thursday and it is likely that there will be only a fine for the Portuguese star.
In the opening of the investigation, UEFA cites article 11, paragraph b and d of its own regulation: the first concerns the "violation of basic rules of conduct", while the second "the discredit brought to football and to UEFA".
UEFA does not make any reference to article 15, which punishes the "provocation of spectators" and which provides for automatic disqualification. For Ronaldo, therefore, the most probable sanction is a fine, perhaps more expensive than the 20 thousand euros given to Atletico's Simeone for a similar gesture from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Compared to Simeone, Ronaldo celebrated in front of the away fans and never apologized for his conduct. The player reportedly also insulted the Atletico Madrid fans in Spanish.
Meanwhile, Juventus are confident and do not expect a disqualification, as testified by the words of coach Allegri as well as vice-president Pavel Nedved.
