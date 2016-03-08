Revealed: Zidane’s no.1 target if he takes over at Man Utd
14 September at 12:35Griezmann was one of the dream signings for Juventus this summer, but he announced that he is continuing at Atletico Madrid in July. His future seems to be at Atletico Madrid for now but in the summer transfer window Barcelona were trying to snatch him from Atletico Madrid and failed. According to Le10Sport in France (via Ilbianconero) if Zinedine Zidane were to take over the Red Devils from Jose Mourinho, his primary target would be Antoine Griezmann.
Jose Mourinho has been under heavy criticism after losing 3-2 against Brighton and 3-0 against Tottenham at the Old Trafford. It’s been widely reported that Zinedine Zidane is interested in managing Manchester United if Jose Mourinho gets sacked. The French manager saw a very successful spell with Real Madrid as he managed to win three Champions League titles back to back, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup twice, Fifa Club World Cup twice and the Super Cup. There were many doubts about Zidane when he first took over as manager of Real Madrid because he was inexperienced but he proved all his critics wrong with all the titles he won.
