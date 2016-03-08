Revealed: Zidane wanted three Man Utd players at Real Madrid
05 October at 16:55Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wanted to sign David de Gea, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba during his Santiago Bernabeu stay.
Zidane has been linked with a switch to United, with speculations about Jose Mourinho's vulnerable future constantly growing and his relations with his players showing that he has lost the dressing room already.
Manchester Evening News state that Zidane, who could well be United's next manager, wanted the Los Blancos to sign Pogba, Martial and De Gea last summer but the idea never took a substantial shape.
Real did hold informal talks with United last summer and they were made aware about the contractual situations of all the three players and it was told to them that they wouldn't be allowed to join Real.
Negoatiations had faded after that informal contact and it went out of the question further on after Zidane resigned and Julen Lopetegui took charge of the club following the Frenchman's departure.
