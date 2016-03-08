Ribery eyes long stay with Fiorentina
25 November at 17:35Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s winger Franck Ribery has revealed that he is looking forward to stay with the club for a long time.
The former French international joined the Viola in the summer transfer window as a free-agent after his contract with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich came to an end.
Ribery currently has a contract with Fiorentina till the summer of 2021, and while talking to Dazn cited by Calciomercato.com, the 36-year-old revealed that he and his family is happy with his current club and is eager to stay here for a long time.
"I hope to stay for many years with Fiorentina,” he said. “I am here and I signed a contract for two years. I am very happy with this team. The important thing is I'm happy and my family feels good. If the fans are happy, then everything is moving forward in the best way possible.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments